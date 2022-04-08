Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €191.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($209.89) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €164.09 ($180.32).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €155.95 ($171.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a 52 week high of €174.75 ($192.03).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

