Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Financial Review

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gold Fields and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A -39.91% -33.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Fields and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.20 billion 3.14 $789.30 million N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A $35.95 million ($0.66) -6.38

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gold Fields and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 2 3 1 0 1.83 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gold Fields presently has a consensus price target of $13.77, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.80%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Gold Fields on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

