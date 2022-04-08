Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IO Biotech Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IO Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

IO Biotech stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

