CCL Industries Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.