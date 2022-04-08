Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of EHC opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Encompass Health by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.