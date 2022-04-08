JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Suspended” Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their suspended rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 267 ($3.50) price target on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

RQIH stock opened at GBX 155.25 ($2.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.67. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The company has a current ratio of 756.32, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The company has a market cap of £427.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.06.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

