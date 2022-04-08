LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.72 on Monday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

