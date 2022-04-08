XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

Shares of XOMA opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a PE ratio of 188.15 and a beta of 0.89. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in XOMA by 138.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XOMA by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.