Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Joby Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

