FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$141.49 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

