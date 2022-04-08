Sodexo (SDXAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS: SDXAY) recently:

4/6/2022 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/6/2022 – Sodexo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €93.00 ($102.20).

3/30/2022 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2022 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/18/2022 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/16/2022 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2022 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/15/2022 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients' employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. "

Sodexo stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sodexo S.A. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

