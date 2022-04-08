Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $50.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

