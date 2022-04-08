Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $50.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
