Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

