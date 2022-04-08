Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TT. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.25.

NYSE:TT opened at $152.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $578,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

