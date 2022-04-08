Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $376.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Shares of PH stock opened at $276.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.65. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $266.94 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

