Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $190.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $206.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $154.43 on Monday. Dover has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.26.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 800.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $382,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

