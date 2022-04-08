Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $59.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Cowen traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 10,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 393,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 289.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

