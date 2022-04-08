New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.38, but opened at $43.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 21,762 shares.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.