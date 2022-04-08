Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.62. 3,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,223,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

