SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $384.00 to $412.00. The stock had previously closed at $360.57, but opened at $372.61. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SBA Communications shares last traded at $368.93, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.97.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

