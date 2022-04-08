Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $15.13. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 5,352 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDYN. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

