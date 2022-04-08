Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 150.90 ($1.98) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

