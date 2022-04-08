BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.79) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.80) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.15) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 754.67 ($9.90).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 734.80 ($9.64) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 671.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 602.52. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 489 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.63), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($242,735.00).

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.