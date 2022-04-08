Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGFHY. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

