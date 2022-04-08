RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL opened at $180.91 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

