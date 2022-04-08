Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of OFIX opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $652.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.