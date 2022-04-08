Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CTBI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,516,000 after buying an additional 69,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 105,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

