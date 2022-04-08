Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after buying an additional 270,788 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $3,435,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

