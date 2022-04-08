Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,322 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

