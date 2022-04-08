MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,249,318 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $428.49 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

