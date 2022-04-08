KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Shares of CE opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.