ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ABB in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

ABB stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. ABB has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,772,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $11,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.