Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.54 ($101.69).

KGX stock opened at €54.76 ($60.18) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.79 and a 200-day moving average of €85.24.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

