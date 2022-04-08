Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $688.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

