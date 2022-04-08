Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.57 Million

Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will post $650.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.00 million and the highest is $656.14 million. Element Solutions posted sales of $550.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.98 on Friday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

