$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 252,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

