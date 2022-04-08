Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.05).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.43 ($5.97) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($18.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.75.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

