UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €87.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($106.59) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.81 ($97.60).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €46.13 ($50.69) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($54.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.39.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.