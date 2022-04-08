Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.10 ($14.40).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €11.96 ($13.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.81. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($16.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

