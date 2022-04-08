Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $50.03, but opened at $51.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 3,044 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHN. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

