Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Up 2.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $104.25 and last traded at $104.25. Approximately 49,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,813,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.46.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

