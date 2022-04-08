Brokers Issue Forecasts for Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $211.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.61. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 197.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

