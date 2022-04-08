Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

