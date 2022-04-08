MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $384.00 to $314.00. The stock had previously closed at $345.51, but opened at $302.54. MarketAxess shares last traded at $286.96, with a volume of 25,521 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

