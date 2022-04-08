Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $113.85, but opened at $101.40. Upstart shares last traded at $96.93, with a volume of 350,668 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,939,314. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.