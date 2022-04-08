Gesher I Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GIACU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 11th

Gesher I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 11th. Gesher I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Gesher I Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ GIACU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,517,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,900,000.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

