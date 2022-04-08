Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

