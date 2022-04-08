Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 96.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 55.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 638,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 227,129 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

