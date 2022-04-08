Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,106,000 after acquiring an additional 836,884 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.