Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CADL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 15.84. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

